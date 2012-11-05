The Latest

Luke Davies: The Lion Screenwriter Is Jumping Out Of His Skin

Poet, novelist and Lion screenwriter, Luke Davies, talks film, poetry, life, death, and being a bohemian kid.
in Features, Interviews, This Week, Video

Steve Hoover: Documenting a Pastor who is Almost Holy

Streaming now on Netflix, Almost Holy profiles a controversial figure in Gennadiy Mokhnenko, who abducts homeless kids off the streets to give them another chance at life.
in Features, Interviews, Lists

Kriv Stenders: The Director Of Red Dog: True Blue Picks His Five Favourite Animal Movies

And it's a mini-menagerie of top flicks...
in News, This Week

There’s a 4K Star Wars Restoration in the Works

Get ready to count every pore on Aunt Beru's face.
in Features, Maria Lewis Column

Black Friday: Horror With Maria Lewis

The 11 most anticipated horror films of 2017…
in News, This Week

Ryan Gosling to Play Neil Armstrong

The Goz will reunite with La La Land director Damien Chazelle for the astronaut biopic
in News, Video, This Week, Video

Go Behind The Great Wall with Three New Featurettes

Zhang Yimou's historical monster mash looks epic.
in News, This Week

Will Deadpool Crop up in Logan?

The eternal battle between tonal integrity and brute force capitalism continues.
in Features, News

Debbie Reynolds: 1932 – 2016

A day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, veteran entertainer, Debbie Reynolds, has died following a reported stroke.
in Interviews, This Week

Will Smith: Still Searching for the Collateral Beauty

"As an artist, I am my tool. My life experience is my well."
in Features, Lists, This Week

2016: The Year In Australian Film

It was a typically interesting year for Aussie film, boasting blazing new talent and a fascinating collection of low budget wonders.
in News, This Week

Debbie Reynolds, Mother of Carrie Fisher, Hospitalised

The Hollywood veteran is reported to have suffered a stroke following the death of her daughter.
in News, Video, This Week

When Carrie Roasted George

The AFI wanted to give George Lucas a Lifetime Achievement Award. Carrie Fisher wanted to give him four minutes and change of friendly verbal abuse. Everybody won.
in News, Video, This Week, Video

Here’s Your First Look at Disney’s Avatar Theme Park

Now you can return to Pandora and ride on the teacups, all on the same day!
in Features, Lists, This Week

…And Featuring Carrie Fisher As Herself

The late Star Wars star had an amusing sideline career cameoing as herself in films and TV shows.
in News, This Week

Melbourne Filmmakers to Shoot Complete Feature Film on NYE

Friends, Foes & Fireworks to be shot in one night.
Releases

1jan1:00 amPassengersRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Morten Tyldum Distributor: Roadshow

1jan1:00 amAssassin's CreedRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Justin Kurzel Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Reviews

Theatrical

1-jackie-chan-as-ma-yuan

REVIEW: Railroad Tigers

"...Railroad Tigers is a fun but flabby period adventure that plays to the (current) strengths of its star."
Festival

snow_monkey_1

Snow Monkey (Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival)

"...an intimate, street level view of  life in a beleaguered city..."
Home

still-nick-bec-anya-kate

Red Billabong

"...a special effects driven action movie that’s still undeniably Australian."
Videos

Lion Official Trailer
Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival trailer
Like Crazy Trailer
2016 German Film Festival trailer
Capricorn Film Festival Call For Entries
Kubo and the Two Strings Trailer
Train to Busan Trailer
Down Under Opening Scene & Trailer
Bondi Hipsters on Short Filmmaking
Bondi Hipsters on Short Filmmaking
Zach”s Ceremony Interview
Is This The Real World Online Trailer
Filmink Interviews Phyllis Logan
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Trailer: Nasty Baby

Giveaways

unspecified

Win A Double Pass To Railroad Tigers!

Win a double pass to this Jackie Chan-starring action belter ...
null

ClubInk Members! Win Captain Fantastic On Blu-Ray!

Win this moving drama on Blu-ray ...
ClubInk

auk_a4poster

A United Kingdom

A United Kingdom is our ClubInk January 2017 Movie of the Month.
More

FilmInk Presents

tw_convention_winner-25-von-28-1

Spotlight On…Hayden Fortescue

Writer, producer, director.
