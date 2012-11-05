The Latest

australia-day-lamb-ad-960x540
in advertising, Australian, commentary, Features, News, Opinion, satire, short film, This Week, Travis Johnson

Doesn’t the 2017 Australia Day Lamb Ad Look Familiar To You?

The beach barbie/boat people trope goes back a fair bit.
Read More
Natalie Wardell and her daughter Jazmyne pose in front of their candy pink Holden VS Clubsport at Summernats 29 in Canberra on Sunday, Jan 10, 2016. Mrs Wardell, 44, calls herself a 'Bogan Barbie'. (AAP Image/Roje Adaimy)
in Australian, Bogan Barbie, News, news, reality television, This Week

Are You Ready for Bogan Barbie?

The image search for this one was eye-opening.
Read More
ungar-700x466
in Australian, Flickerfest, News, news, short film, This Week

Flickerfest Awards Announced

The jury has decided, the votes are in, and the winners are...
Read More
DSC04909
in Australian, comedy, Features, Lucky Country, web series

Creating Lucky Country

Serah Nathan, creator and star of the new web series, Lucky Country, reveals what inspired her comedic take on Millennial malaise.
Read More
HAP-AND-LEONARD_hap-collins_james-purefoy_leonard-pine-michael-k-williams_01_700x384
in crime, Foxtel, Hap and Leonard, James Purefoy, Michael K. Williams, News, Video, television, This Week, Video

Hap and Leonard Season 2 Trailer

Joe Lansdale's Dixie-fried crime comedy is back for another round. Rejoice!
Read More
miss-fisher-s3-show
in Australian, crime, Essie Davis, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, News, This Week

Essie Davis will Return as Miss Fisher in a New Movie Trilogy

Melbourne's crime-solving flapper is moving up in the world.
Read More
facebook ep25 John Polson (002)
in Australian, FilmInk Podcast, interview, John Polson, News, Podcast, This Week

The Films That Changed My Life: John Polson

This week actor, director, and Tropfest honcho, John Polson, gets amongst it regarding the cinema that influenced him.
Read More
Princess-Leia-Organa_d7761ff5
in Carrie Fisher, Disney, Lucasfilm, News, news, Star Wars, This Week

Lucasfilm Issues Official Statement on the Future of Leia Organa

Let's put that rumour to bed, then.
Read More
kyle
in David Lynch, Kyle McLachlan, News, news, This Week, Twin Peaks, Video

First Look at Special Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks 2017

Following the recent announcement of an air date comes a very brief introduction to Kyle MacLachlan's enigmatic character.
Read More
glenn triggs
in Australian, Glenn Triggs, interview, Interviews, The Comet Kids, This Week

Glenn Triggs: Big Leap Forward For Australian Independents

With his fourth film, The Comet Kids, a Melbourne filmmaker has managed to achieve strange things, toplined by making an indie film look like multiple million bucks.
Read More
general-leia-organa-2
in News, This Week

We Might be Getting a CGI Princess Leia in Episode IX

Then again, we might not.
Read More
splash_lion
in News, This Week

Lion’s Garth Davis Scores DGA Nomination

The Aussie feature debutante has received a nod from The Directors’ Guild Of America Awards.
Read More
xx kid
in News, This Week, Video

XX Trailer

The MRA crowd thinks girls are scary. XX is gonna prove it.
Read More
Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in National Geographic's 'Genius'.  (photo credit: National Geographic/Dusan Martincek)
in News, Video, This Week, Video

Genius Trailer

Apparently his first name was "Albert".
Read More
milo-and-otis
in News, Video, This Week, Video

New PETA Video Alleges Animal Cruelty in Hollywood

Is it time for the film industry to switch to an all CGI model for animal actors?
Read More
maria lewis
in Features, Maria Lewis Column

Black Friday: Horror With Maria Lewis

Film, fear, and – yes, folks, it’s today! – Friday The 13th…
Read More

Releases

january, 2017

Sort Options

-

-

-

-

-

-

sun12

mon2

tue3

wed43

thu56

fri6

sat7

sun8

mon9

tue10

wed1116

thu127

fri13

sat14

sun15

mon16

tue17

wed189

thu194

fri20

sat21

sun22

mon23

tue24

wed251

thu268

fri27

sat28

sun29

mon30

tue31

18jan1:00 amInfernoRelease Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,Digital,DVDDirector: Ron Howard Distributor: Universal Sony

18jan1:00 amPlease Like Me: Season 4Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDirector: Matthew Saville Distributor: Universal Sony

18jan1:00 amCarnage Park (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDirector: Mickey Keating Distributor: Universal Sony

18jan1:00 amThe Mindy Project: Season 4Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDistributor: Universal Sony

18jan1:00 amOrdinary World (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Digital,DVDDirector: Lee Kirk Distributor: Universal Sony

18jan1:00 amRay Donovan: Season 4Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDistributor: Universal Sony

18jan1:00 amShepherds and ButchersRelease Category:HomeDirector: Oliver Schmitz Distributor: Madman

18jan1:00 amCafe Society (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Digital,DVDDirector: Woody Allen Distributor: eOne

18jan1:00 amWayward Pines: Season 2Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDistributor: 20th Century Fox

19jan1:00 amxXx: Return of Xander CageRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: D.J. Caruso Distributor: Paramount

19jan1:00 amThe RehearsalRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Alison Maclean Distributor: Transmission

19jan1:00 amIn a Valley of Violence (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Digital,DVDDirector: Ti West Distributor: Universal Sony

19jan1:00 amLionRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Garth Davis Distributor: Transmission

Reviews

Theatrical

toni-erdmann

REVIEW: Toni Erdmann

"Go!"
More

Festival

snow_monkey_1

Snow Monkey (Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival)

"...an intimate, street level view of  life in a beleaguered city..."
More

Home

Sherlock_s4_006_generic-DESTRUCTION-IMAGE---EMBARGOED-for-publication-until-1500-Hrs-GMT-9th-January-2017

Sherlock S4E3: “The Final Problem”

Warning: The following review contains spoilers. Sherlock is over so quickly isn’t it? One week you’re celebrating its return and less
More

Videos

Lion Official Trailer
Lion Official Trailer
Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival trailer
Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival trailer
Like Crazy Trailer
Like Crazy Trailer
2016 German Film Festival trailer
2016 German Film Festival trailer
Capricorn Film Festival Call For Entries
Capricorn Film Festival Call For Entries
Kubo and the Two Strings Trailer
Kubo and the Two Strings Trailer
Train to Busan Trailer
Train to Busan Trailer
Down Under Opening Scene & Trailer
Down Under Opening Scene & Trailer
Bondi Hipsters on Short Filmmaking
Bondi Hipsters on Short Filmmaking
Zach”s Ceremony Interview
Is This The Real World Online Trailer
Filmink Interviews Phyllis Logan
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Trailer: Nasty Baby

Lion Official Trailer

Lion Official Trailer

Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival trailer

Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival trailer

Like Crazy Trailer

Like Crazy Trailer

2016 German Film Festival trailer

2016 German Film Festival trailer

Capricorn Film Festival Call For Entries

Capricorn Film Festival Call For Entries

Kubo and the Two Strings Trailer

Train to Busan Trailer

Train to Busan Trailer

Down Under Opening Scene & Trailer

Down Under Opening Scene & Trailer

Bondi Hipsters on Short Filmmaking

Zach"s Ceremony Interview

Sydney Film Festival Audience Award winner Zach"s Ceremony is a "Boyhood"-like documentary which follows a young Aboriginal boy as he grows up under the shadow and guidance of his father.

Is This The Real World Online Trailer

In the real world you can"t just do what you want. In the real world you have to compromise. Mark Blazey does not want to live in the real world. Living in a semi-industrial coastal town, seventeen-year old Mark is a smart kid from a chaotic family who has just thrown away a scholarship to a private school and found himself at the local high. At school Mark is zeroed in on by an overbearing principal who dominates everything around him. At home Mark is dealing with a jail-bound brother, his gran

Filmink Interviews Phyllis Logan

To mark the release of the sixth and final season of Downton Abbey on DVD and Blu Ray, Dov Kornits sat down with Phyllis Logan, know to fans of the series as housekeeper Mrs Hughes.

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

The comedic superstar responsible for stealing Chris Rock"s gigs hits the road for an international tour.

Trailer: Nasty Baby

This indie was one our favourite films from last year’s festival circuit, and is finally on DVD and Blu-ray.

Giveaways

ZUe3SSfs-0y2V4qURSkvsg

Win A Double Pass To xXx: Return Of Xander Cage!

Win a double pass to this mind blowing action thriller ...
Details
split_one_sheet_cracked_keyart_hires

Win A Double Pass To Split!

Win a double pass to M. Night Shyamalan’s latest nail-biter ...
Details

ClubInk

auk_a4poster

A United Kingdom

A United Kingdom is our ClubInk January 2017 Movie of the Month.
More

FilmInk Presents

spill_poster_imdb_web

Spill

A short film to watch out for from Aaron and Lester Ellis Jr.…
More