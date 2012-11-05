The Latest
La La Land Cleans Up at the Golden Globes
Read More
Killing Ground to Debut at SWIFF 2017 This Friday
Read More
The Gang’s (Mostly) All Here in a New Shot From Justice League
Read More
Here’s Javier Bardem in Pirates of the Caribbean 5
Read More
Calling On Hollywood: Donate Your Goodie Bags!
Read More
Can’t Win. Do Try Trailer
Read More
Mark Hamill is Tweeting Trump Quotes as The Joker
Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger to Speak in Sydney
Read More
Black Friday: Horror With Maria Lewis
Read More
Cult of Chucky Teaser Trailer
Read More
T2 Trainspotting Spud Featurette
Read More
Apple to Ruin Everything with “Theatre Mode” for iPhones and iPads
Read More
Thor: Ragnarok Gets an Official Synopsis
Read More
Six of the Best at the Sydney Festival
Read More
Releases
january, 2017
Sort By:
date
Date
Release Category:
Home
Home
All
Theatrical
Format:
All
All
Blu-ray
Digital
DVD
-
-
-
-
-
-
sun12
mon2
tue3
wed43
thu56
fri6
sat7
sun8
mon9
tue10
wed1116
thu127
fri13
sat14
sun15
mon16
tue17
wed183
thu194
fri20
sat21
sun22
mon23
tue24
wed251
thu268
fri27
sat28
sun29
mon30
tue31
11jan1:00 amPrison School: Complete SeriesRelease Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,DVDDistributor: Madman
Event Details
When the prestigious all-girls Hachimitsu
more
Details
When the prestigious all-girls Hachimitsu Private Academy becomes co-ed, five young men are the first males to attend. But the girls aren’t so accepting of their new classmates. Despite their best attempts, Kiyoshi and his friends are met with cold shoulders from the girls. So what better way to deal with rejection than a little bit of peeping? When they chance a peak at the girls during bath time, their plan falls apart and they are caught by the Underground Student Council. Unwilling to hear any excuses, the USC enforces an absurd punishment imprisonment! For a month, the boys must live within the school’s very own penal system while enduring long, hard, and grueling tasks.
But the work is the least of their worries.
With the sharp crack of a riding crop and the harsh discipline from a stiletto heel, it’s going to take more than sheer will power to survive the next month especially when the ladies of the USC have their own secret agenda.
Distributor
Madman
11jan1:00 amShameless: Season 6Release Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,DVDDistributor: Warner Bros
Distributor
Warner Bros
11jan1:00 amMasterminds (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,Digital,DVDDirector: Jared Hess Distributor: Roadshow
Event Details
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the biggest bank heists in American history. Based on the October 1997 Loomis Fargo robbery.
Details
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the biggest bank heists in American history. Based on the October 1997 Loomis Fargo robbery.
Director
Jared Hess
Cast
Kate McKinnon, Zach Galifianakis, Kristen Wiig
Distributor
Roadshow
11jan1:00 amPrison School (live action)Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDistributor: Eastern Eye
Event Details
It’s crude, lewd, and shocking,
Details
It’s crude, lewd, and shocking, and now it’s live action! Fresh off the heels of the super-successful anime, Prison School Live Action is a refreshing new take on the scandalous hit manga.
There are five new male students at Hachimitsu Private Academy, the prestigious formerly all-girl’s prep school, and when the boys are caught peeping, things take a turn for the perverted! Now, the boys are stuck in the school’s on campus prison run by the beautiful and ruthless Underground Student Council, and they’ll have to scheme, flirt, and cheat their way out!
Distributor
Eastern Eye
11jan1:00 amFree to Run (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDirector: Pierre Morath Distributor: Madman
Event Details
From the streets of New
Details
From the streets of New York to the trails of the Swiss Alps, from Sao Paolo to Paris, Peking or Sydney, men and women, champions or regular people… millions of us run every year. And yet, just 50 years ago, this activity was reserved uniquely for men and confined to stadiums with strict, backward and sexist rules. For the first time, FREE TO RUN tells the fabulous saga of running – a marginal, militant act that has become a universal passion.
Director
Pierre Morath
Distributor
Madman
11jan1:00 amBon Appetit with Gerard DepardieuRelease Category:HomeFormat:DVDDistributor: SBS
Event Details
Gérard Depardieu is one of
more
Details
Gérard Depardieu is one of France’s greatest actors. His lifelong passions are cinema, cuisine and encounters. ‘Bon Appetit’ is a unique series where Depardieu plunges into a journey through different European regions (Tuscany, Campania, Bavaria, Brittany, Scotland, Spain) looking for its famous local specialities, identity and history.
In each episode he invites one of his friends (Philipp Kerr, Edouard Baer) to follow him in his ultimate culinary quest to discover the freshest oyster, the best-matured cheese, wild salmon, tender beef, wine from a small grower. ‘Bon Appetit’ is a series about the finest food, splendid regions and pleasures in life in the company of someone who truly knows its richest treasures.
Cast
Gérard Depardieu
Distributor
SBS
11jan1:00 amModus: Season 1Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDistributor: Via Vision
Event Details
Based on the Nordic noir
more
Details
Based on the Nordic noir of award winning crime writer Anne Holt, Modus follows criminologist and former FBI profiler Inger Johanne Vik. Her eldest daughter Stina is autistic and witnesses a murder. The two are soon drawn into a police investigation surrounding a series of disturbing and brutal deaths in Stockholm. The case leads her to team up with cynical detective Ingvar Nymann. As the number of mysterious murders increases, Inger Johanne, driven by her need to protect her daughter, starts to recognise a pattern. Her discovery of the killer’s weakness leads to a ruthless international network but also, inadvertently, redirects the menacing threat to the home front and her family.
Based on the brooding bestselling novels of Anne Holt, the atmospheric Modus, a smash hit in Sweden and the UK, has screened on SBS1 with Season 2 scheduled for broadcast in 2017.
Also available is the Nordic noir Acquitted, an acclaimed Norwegian thriller.
Cast
Melinda Kinnaman, Henrik, Norlen
Distributor
Via Vision
11jan1:00 amBlair Witch (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,Digital,DVDDirector: Adam Wingard Distributor: Roadshow
Event Details
After discovering a video showing
Details
After discovering a video showing what he believes to be his vanished sister Heather, James and a group of friends head to the forest believed to be inhabited by the Blair Witch.
Director
Adam Wingard
Distributor
Roadshow
11jan1:00 amThe Confirmation (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,Digital,DVDDirector: Bob Nelson Distributor: Icon
Event Details
THE CONFIRMATION stars Clive Owen
more
Details
THE CONFIRMATION stars Clive Owen and Maria Bello as the divorced parents of eight-year-old Anthony (Jaeden Lieberher). When his mum and her new husband (Matthew Modine) head off to a religious retreat, Anthony gets to spend two days with his dad, Walt for the first time in what seems like forever. Already awkward on both sides, the weekend becomes a series of unfortunate events with alcoholic, down-on-his-luck Walt having to deal with his truck breaking down, his landlord locking him out of the house and the theft of his toolbox which he needs for an upcoming job.
As father and son set out to find the missing tools they encounter a series of odd characters and even odder circumstances; the combination of which results in a major bonding experience for the pair and what Rogerebert.com called, “a smart,effective coming of age tale”.
Director
Bob Nelson
Cast
Clive Owen, Jaeden Lieberher, Maria Bello, Matthew Modine, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Tobolowsky
Distributor
Icon
11jan1:00 amThe Wave (2015)Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDirector: Roar Uthaug Distributor: Madman
Event Details
Inspired by true events, THE
more
Details
Inspired by true events, THE WAVE is a white-knuckle thriller which will have you on the edge of your seat.
When experienced geologist Kristian accepts a job offer out of town, he is full of excitement for the move, relishing the opportunity to pursue his research into underground geological changes. But his dream for a sleepier life by the sea becomes a disastrous nightmare when he learns of a nearby mountain collapsing into the ocean, which has created a 250 foot tidal wave hurtling towards land – and his family.
With less than 10 minutes to react, it becomes a race against time, physics, and a massive, angry tsunami to save as many people as possible.
Special Features
- VFX Featurettes
- Behind the Scenes
Director
Roar Uthaug
Distributor
Madman
11jan1:00 amWho Do You Think You Are: Series 8Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDistributor: SBS
Event Details
Well-known Australians play detective as
more
Details
Well-known Australians play detective as they go in search of their family history, revealing secrets from the past. Taking us to all corners of Australia and the globe are the stories of eight individuals seeking to find the definitive answer to where they came from.
Along the way, secrets are uncovered and struggles overcome, but most of all, each person is going to discover that the stories of individuals are inextricably linked to the story of the nation – that their identity, just like all of ours, is part of Australia¹s identity.
Combining emotional personal journeys with big-picture history, these are inspiring, sometimes challenging, stories which remind us how we’ve come to be the people that we are today.
Distributor
SBS
11jan1:00 amThe IdealistRelease Category:HomeFormat:DVDDirector: Christina Rosendahl Distributor: Madman
Event Details
January 21, 1968. An American
more
Details
January 21, 1968. An American B- 52 bomber carrying nuclear warheads crashes on the polar ice near the US air base in Danish controlled Thule, Greenland.
A few days later the crash is classified as a ‘Broken Arrow’ and regardless of radioactive contamination proclaimed under control.
Hundreds of Thule workers help with the gigantic clean-up operation. Eight months later, all traces of the crashed aircraft and the plutonium-contaminated snow are gone. The case is closed.
18 years later, while covering a local workers compensation story, reporter Poul Brink, confronts suspicious circumstances related to the incident and launches an uncompromising investigation to discover the full and true story protected under the depths of Thule Bay’s ice cap and within the classified archives of the US. The deeper he delves the further he finds himself in the heart of an immense international cover-up. Soon the powers responsible find it hard to keep the truth about the tragic accident under wraps, and take extraordinary measures to suppress Brink.
Director
Christina Rosendahl
Distributor
Madman
11jan1:00 amBlood Father (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,Digital,DVDDirector: Jean-François Richet Distributor: Icon
Event Details
Mel Gibson returns to the
more
Details
Mel Gibson returns to the big screen with shades of Sicarioand Paybackin this edge-of-your-seat action thriller. Scripted by Straight Outta Compton’s Andrea Berloffand The Town’s Peter Craig (based on his novel), BLOOD FATHER is brought to the screen by the team behind The Prophet and Rust & Bone and helmed by theCésar-winning French director behind the acclaimed Mesrine films.
Action and attitude meets humour and humility as Gibson stars as John Link -an ex-con trying-none too enthusiastically- to embrace life on the straight and narrow. Eking out a meagre existence as a tattoo artist in his trailer park home, he battles with his past and his future. When his estranged daughterLydia is caught up in a drug deal gone wrong, she finds herself reaching out to the last man she ever thought she’d need –her father.Only he can protect her from those who want her dead, and only he will -no matter what it may cost him.
Director
Jean-François Richet
Cast
Mel Gibson, William H. Macy, Diego Luna
Distributor
Icon
11jan1:00 amBlood Father (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,Digital,DVD
Event Details
Mel Gibson returns to the
more
Details
Mel Gibson returns to the big screen with shades of Sicario and Payback in this edge-of-your-seat action thriller. Scripted by Straight Outta Compton’s Andrea Berloff and The Town’s Peter Craig (based on his novel), BLOOD FATHER is brought to the screen by the team behind The Prophet and Rust & Bone and helmed by the César-winning French director behind the acclaimed Mesrine films.
Action and attitude meets humour and humility as Gibson stars as John Link -an ex-con trying -none too enthusiastically -to embrace life on the straight and narrow. Eking out a meagre existence as a tattoo artist in his trailer park home, he battles with his past and his future. When his estranged daughter Lydia is caught up in a drug deal gone wrong, she finds herself reaching out to the last man she ever thought she’d need –her father. Only he can protect her from those who want her dead, and only he will -no matter what it may cost him.
11jan1:00 amThe Confirmation (2016)Release Category:HomeFormat:Blu-ray,Digital,DVDDirector: Bob Nelson Distributor: Icon
Event Details
THE CONFIRMATION stars Clive Owen
more
Details
THE CONFIRMATION stars Clive Owen and Maria Bello as the divorced parents of eight-year-old Anthony (Jaeden Lieberher). When his mum and her new husband (Matthew Modine) head off to a religious retreat, Anthony gets to spend two days with his dad, Walt for the first time in what seems like forever. Already awkward on both sides, the weekend becomes a series of unfortunate events with alcoholic, down-on-his-luck Walt having to deal with his truck breaking down, his landlord locking him out of the house and the theft of his toolbox which he needs for an upcoming job.
As father and son set out to find the missing tools they encounter a series of odd characters and even odder circumstances; the combination of which results in a major bonding experience for the pair and what Rogerebert.com called, “a smart,effective coming of age tale”.
Director
Bob Nelson
Cast
Clive Owen, JaedenLieberher, Maria Bello
Distributor
Icon
11jan1:00 amEmbrace of the Serpent (2015)Release Category:HomeFormat:DVDDirector: Ciro Guerra Distributor: Palace
Event Details
One of the best reviewed
more
Details
One of the best reviewed films of the year and a 2016 Academy Award-nominee, Ciro Guerra’s multi award-winning EMBRACE OF THE SERPENT is a breathtaking cinematic odyssey through the Amazon, following the quests of two European explorers (one in 1909 and the other in the 1940s) in search of a rare flower alleged to have healing properties. Inspired by the real-life journals kept by Theodor Koch-Grunberg (portrayed by Jan Bijvoet) and Richard Evans Schultes (Brionne Davis), the film charts each man’s treacherous and life-changing journey. Though decades apart, both are guided through the labyrinthine rivers and jungles by the same native shaman, Karamakate (Nilbio Torres, and later Antonio Bolivar Salvado Yangiama), the last surviving member of his tribe, who takes them deeper and deeper into a heart of darkness…
Director
Ciro Guerra
Distributor
Palace
12jan1:00 amJackieRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Pablo Larrain Distributor: eOne
Event Details
The assassination of President John
Details
The assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 was a moment that defined a generation. That this handsome, charismatic leader with a beautiful wife and two young children could have his life ended so brutally, defied comprehension
Director
Pablo Larrain
Cast
Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig, John Hurt, Billy Crudup and Peter Sarsgaard
Distributor
eOne
12jan1:00 amMonster TrucksRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Chris Wedge Distributor: Paramount
Event Details
Looking for any way to
Details
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend.
Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart.
Director
Chris Wedge
Cast
Rob Lowe, Danny Glover, Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Amy Ryan, Barry Pepper and Holt McCallany
Distributor
Paramount
12jan1:00 amCollateral BeautyRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: David Frankel Distributor: Roadshow
Event Details
When a successful New York
Details
When a successful New York advertising executive (Will Smith) experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way.
Director
David Frankel
Cast
Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Peña, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren
Distributor
Roadshow
12jan1:00 amBallerinaRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Eric Summer, Eric Warin Distributor: StudioCanal
Director
Eric Summer, Eric Warin
Cast
Ella Fanning
Distributor
StudioCanal
12jan1:00 amMiddle School: The Worst Years of my LifeRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Steve Carr Distributor: Roadshow
Event Details
Rafe has an epic imagination...and
more
Details
Rafe has an epic imagination…and a slight problem with authority. Both collide when he transfers to an oppressive, rule-crazy middle school. Drowning in do’s and don’ts, Rafe and his scheming best friend Leo hatch a plan to break every rule in the school’s Code of Conduct. It’s Ferris Bueller meets Home Alone as their battle with Principal Dwight explodes into chaos both real and imagined. But Dwight displays his own fiendish creativity, striking back at the rulebreakers. Meanwhile, Rafe struggles to hide his misbehavior from Jeanne, the straight-A, overachieving girl of his dreams, and at home, his mother’s boyfriend — a moochy, jack-of-no-trades named Bear — threatens to become his stepfather.
Director
Steve Carr
Cast
Lauren Graham, Griffin Gluck, Andrew Daly, Jacob Hopkins, Thomas Barbusca, Alexa Nisenson, Rob Riggle, Isabela Moner, Efren Ramirez, Adam Pally
Distributor
Roadshow
12jan1:00 amOperation AvalancheRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Matt Johnson Distributor: Rialto
Event Details
1967: The height of the
Details
1967: The height of the Cold War. The CIA suspects there is a Russian mole inside of NASA, sabotaging the Apollo program. They send two young agents on a mission to go undercover, posing as documentary filmmakers, there to capture NASA’s race to the moon. The real mission – use their access and technology to hunt down the leak.
But what they discover is far more shocking than soviet spies…Their government may be hiding a secret about Apollo that could define the decade, and the White House will stop at nothing to silence anyone who learns it.
Director
Matt Johnson
Cast
Matt Johnson, Owen Williams, Josh Boles, Jared Raab, Andrew Appelle
Distributor
Rialto
12jan1:00 amVivaRelease Category:TheatricalDirector: Paddy Breathnach Distributor: Transmission
Event Details
Paddy Breathnach’s moving musical drama
Details
Paddy Breathnach’s moving musical drama charts a drag performer’s journey to self-acceptance. Jesus (Hector Medina), a young hairdresser working at a Havana nightclub that showcases drag performers, dreams of being a performer himself. Encouraged by his mentor, Mama (Luis Alberto García) – his own mother having died years earlier – Jesus finally gets his chance to take the stage but when his estranged, ex-boxer father Angel abruptly re-enters his life after an absence of many years, his world is turned upside down.
Director
Paddy Breathnach
Cast
Hector Medina, Luis Alberto García
Distributor
Transmission
Reviews
Theatrical
REVIEW: Perfect Strangers
More
Festival
Snow Monkey (Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival)
More
Home
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
More
Videos
Lion Official Trailer
Lion Official Trailer
Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival trailer
Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival trailer
Like Crazy Trailer
Like Crazy Trailer
2016 German Film Festival trailer
2016 German Film Festival trailer
Capricorn Film Festival Call For Entries
Capricorn Film Festival Call For Entries
Kubo and the Two Strings Trailer
Train to Busan Trailer
Train to Busan Trailer
Down Under Opening Scene & Trailer
Down Under Opening Scene & Trailer
Bondi Hipsters on Short Filmmaking
Zach"s Ceremony Interview
Sydney Film Festival Audience Award winner Zach"s Ceremony is a "Boyhood"-like documentary which follows a young Aboriginal boy as he grows up under the shadow and guidance of his father.
Is This The Real World Online Trailer
In the real world you can"t just do what you want. In the real world you have to compromise. Mark Blazey does not want to live in the real world. Living in a semi-industrial coastal town, seventeen-year old Mark is a smart kid from a chaotic family who has just thrown away a scholarship to a private school and found himself at the local high. At school Mark is zeroed in on by an overbearing principal who dominates everything around him. At home Mark is dealing with a jail-bound brother, his gran
Filmink Interviews Phyllis Logan
To mark the release of the sixth and final season of Downton Abbey on DVD and Blu Ray, Dov Kornits sat down with Phyllis Logan, know to fans of the series as housekeeper Mrs Hughes.
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
The comedic superstar responsible for stealing Chris Rock"s gigs hits the road for an international tour.
Trailer: Nasty Baby
This indie was one our favourite films from last year’s festival circuit, and is finally on DVD and Blu-ray.
Giveaways
Clubink Members! Win A Double Pass To Manchester By The Sea!
Details
Win A Double Pass To Sex, Lynch And Video Games At The Sydney Festival!
Details